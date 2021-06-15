Ashburn Senior Center Grand Opening Planned June 17

TheLoudoun CountyBoard of Supervisorsand departments of Parks, Recreation and Community Services and Transportation and Capital Infrastructure will celebrate the grand opening of the Ashburn Senior CenterThursday, June 17 at 10:30 a.m.in a ceremony open to the public.

The new center at 20880 Marblehead Drive in Ashburn, with overflow parking and shuttle service available from Ray Muth Senior Memorial Park at 20971 Marblehead Drive.

After the ceremony, the center will open to the public for tours of the facility, program demonstrations and entertainment until 3 p.m. The center will remain open for tours and membership sales until 5:00 p.m. Normal hours of operation and programming begin Monday, June 20.

The project includes the construction of a 15,000-square-foot senior center on a 5-acre site proffered by Toll Brothers, the developer of the Regency at Ashburn, a 55+ neighborhood next to the community center. The Ashburn Senior Center includes a small gymnasium,a large multipurpose room with pickleball courts, a commercial kitchen, fitness room, classrooms,a game room, a computer lab, an arts-and-crafts room, restrooms and storage areas. The exterior areas have been designed as extensions to the classroom areas.

For regular facility hours, memberships, features and activities, visit loudoun.gov/prcs or call 571-367-8340. For more information about the facility opening, email prcs@loudoun.gov or call 703-771-5351.