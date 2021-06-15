Humane Society’s Easton Earns Point of Light Award

Humane Society of Loudoun County Board President Juanita Easton was presented with a “Daily Point of Light” award given out to extraordinary individuals who donate their time and talent to better their communities.

Points of Light is one of the world’s leading organizations dedicated to volunteer service. Late President George H. W. Bush established the award, which now has more than 7,000 recipients, in 1989.

Easton received a certificate and is featured on the Points of Light website.

She is the longest-serving volunteer at HSLC, dedicating more than 20 years of service to helping animals. She is known for her caring and compassion which helps others to build a better community, one animal at a time.

She has worked to bolster the impact of the board, resulting in recruiting members who have grown the organization’s funding, expanded its volunteer network, and allowed the organization to aid a record-breaking number of animals during 2020. While 2020 was an unusually challenging year, the all-volunteer, foster-based organization rescued 336 dogs and cats; improved the lives of 310 community cats through the TNR program; helped 927 pet owners save money for spaying and neutering; and delivered 24,000 lbs. of donated pet food to the Loudoun Pet Pantry at Loudoun Hunger Relief helping nearly 4,500 pets.