JK Moving Offers Drivers $100K Pay Guarantee Amid Shortage

With demand high for professional drivers, JK Moving Services has increased its minimum annual guaranteed income for experienced over-the-road Class-A CDL drivers to a minimum $100,000, the company announced June 15, offering a salary and benefits package twice the national average for the position.

“We have a driver shortage in our country that has been exacerbated by growth in online retailing,” CEO Chuck Kuhn said. “Despite the difficulty in attracting drivers, we remain committed to providing a best-in-class experience for our customers and that starts with investing in having a great team.”

With the guaranteed income, JK salaries place CDL drivers among the top-25 highest paying jobs in the nation, according to Glassdoor, an online service that provides insights about jobs and companies. JK’s CDL driver pay is significantly higher than the national industry average of justover $50,000, as reported by Glassdoor.

In addition to highly competitive pay, JK has state-of-the art trucks and equipment, 24/7 live dispatch support, and training and ongoing career development. The company also offers a formal wellness program; safe harbor 401(k) and company-paid profit-sharing program; tuition reimbursement; paid time off; an employee assistance program; comprehensive medical, dental vision, and ancillary benefit coverages; bonus incentives; and employee volunteer opportunities—including the JK Community Farm, which is supported by JK Moving and grows and donates fresh produce and protein to the area’s food insecure.

JK, along with its sister company CapRelo, employs nearly 1,100 people—a majority of whom live in the Washington, DC, metropolitan region. The company expects to expand its workforce in 2021 to service demand and in anticipation of opening a Prince William County location.