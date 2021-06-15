Report: Motorist Reaches 99 MPH Through Hamilton

The Town Council saw some surprising numbers Monday night when reviewing the latest data captured by the town’s speed signs, including several instances of drivers exceeding 90 mph on the town’s 25 mph streets.

While the data shows that about half of the motorists exceed the town’s 25 mph speed limit by at least 5 mph. The average speed of those violators on Colonial Highway was reported at 65 mph.The highest recorded speed was 99 mph at 6 a.m. one day during the May 17 to June 6 study period. On more than a dozen occasions, the maximum recorded speed exceeded 80 mph.

“I have had a fast car before, but I just could not imagine driving 99 through this town,” Councilman Craig Green said.

Town Treasurer Tina Staples said VDOT again has stated that speed bumps are not an option on Colonial Highway because of the amount of traffic it handles. The council continues to seek General Assembly authorization to install speed cameras that would record violators and issue fines.