School’s Out: Students Mark End of Unprecedented Year

Today marked the final day of classes for Loudoun’s public school students, bringing to a close an unforgettable year.

The year started last fall with all students logging into their classes from home as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a continuation of distance learning. During the ensuing months they slowly transitioned to part-time, in-person classes before most students moved to four days of in-school instruction early this year.

At Catoctin Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, underclassmen lined up outside the school to send off the fifth graders on their way to middle school with applause, music and cheering. On the way home, many students rushed to hug their favorite teachers in the bus loop before getting on the bus for the last time this summer, and the teachers all waved goodbye as the buses pulled away. Then, they turned to each other and several exclaimed: “We did it!”

High School graduations began last week and continue through Thursday evening.

Students at Catoctin Elementary School rush to hug their teachers goodbye as they head home on the last day of the school year Tuesday, June 15. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Teachers at Catoctin Elementary School wave goodbye as the buses pull out on the last day of the school year Tuesday, June 15. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]