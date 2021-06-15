School’s Out: Students Mark End of Unprecedented Year
Today marked the final day of classes for Loudoun’s public school students, bringing to a close an unforgettable year.
The year started last fall with all students logging into their classes from home as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a continuation of distance learning. During the ensuing months they slowly transitioned to part-time, in-person classes before most students moved to four days of in-school instruction early this year.
At Catoctin Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, underclassmen lined up outside the school to send off the fifth graders on their way to middle school with applause, music and cheering. On the way home, many students rushed to hug their favorite teachers in the bus loop before getting on the bus for the last time this summer, and the teachers all waved goodbye as the buses pulled away. Then, they turned to each other and several exclaimed: “We did it!”
High School graduations began last week and continue through Thursday evening.
2 thoughts on “School’s Out: Students Mark End of Unprecedented Year”
Meanwhile, students at schools in Florida, Texas and Arizona celebrated pretty much normal years. They continued to learn the same amount and had similar interactions in-person throughout the year. Their teachers were either not as aggressively ignorant or their irrational paranoia was put down by reasonable officials and parents who understand that schools were not built for selfish teachers but rather for precious students.
Maybe editors should look for another word other than “unprecedented.” Like “gravitas” it needs to be retired.