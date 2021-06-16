David Bruce King, 1952-2021

David Bruce King, 68, of Leesburg, passed away June 7, 2021, after an extended battle with cancer.

David was born Oct. 4, 1952, in Leesburg, VA, to the late Leslie and Carol King. He was raised in Loudoun County and graduated from Loudoun County High School in Leesburg. He joined the military in 1972 and served honorably in the U.S. Army for 25 years and retired with the rank of First Sergeant. He later graduated with a bachelor’s degree in information systems from Strayer University. David was proud of his service and worked as a communications maintenance supervisor for the Army for 25 years. He received numerous awards during his long and distinguished career in the military. Some of those awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army good conduct medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. Following the Army, he worked as a Network support Engineer for 17 years for several large public communications companies (SAIC, General Dynamics and CACI). He retired in 2019 due to health concerns.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Joshua Brian King. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Ok Son (Sonny) King; brother, Glenn King and sister-In-law, Pamela King of Springfield, VA; sister, Paula Nurthen and brother-in-law, Tom Nurthen of Wilmington, DE and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. David was a caring, dedicated, loving husband, father, brother, and friend.

He enjoyed music and going to concerts, watching his Washington football team, traveling and spending time with friends and relatives. He was a member of the VFW, volunteered at the Senior Center and was a member of the United Methodist Church for many years.

Family will receive friends on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 11 am to noon at Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg, 201 Edwards Ferry Road, NE, Leesburg, VA 20176 where a service will begin at noon. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery in Leesburg.