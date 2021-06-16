Falcons Landing Earns Workplace Award

Falcons Landing, a life plan community in Potomac Falls, was awarded the LeadingAge Virginia Workplace Excellence Award at the LeadingAge Virginia Virtual Awards Gala on June 9.

The Workplace Excellence Award recognizes a member community that demonstrates investment in their staff and workplace environment for the delivery of quality care and services, and demonstrates innovation in workforce development practices. They should demonstrate the effectiveness of excellent workforce development through in staff retention, positive community changes from assessments and encouraging employees’ professional growth.

“We receive many positive comments from residents and family members alike for our caring, and dedicated staff. There is an all-encompassing focus on teamwork and achieving the best possible results at all times,” stated President and CEO Gary Handley.

In April, Falcons Landing was selected as a Holleran’s Choice Community Award winner, one of only 49 in the nation were recognized for exemplary efforts in creating a culture of engagement and satisfaction in their communities, despite the COVID pandemic.