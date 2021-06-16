Letter: David Dickinson, Leesburg
Editor: Clearly, Loudoun parents are frustrated with our school district embarrassing itself on a national stage, and they are looking for ways to express their disappointment and frustration.
While there are no scheduled School Board elections this year to vent these frustrations, there is a school bond referendum. I encourage all Loudouners to vote against this year’s school bond and tangibly demonstrate their disappointment with LCPS.
November has become the season for $100M+ school bonds in Loudoun and, this year, we need to shoot down the $159M school bond on the ballot. Year-after-year, the school administration makes overly rosy student enrollment projections that never materialize in order to substantiate their inordinate and undeserved budget increases. Year-after-year, the Board of Supervisors continues its “permissive parenting” and enables LCPS’s reckless and unwarranted spending and grants large budget increases.Especially this year—when several thousand students withdrew from LCPS—additional funding is not needed.
This November, take a stand and vote against LCPS. Vote responsibly and vote against school bonds.
Voting against the bond referendum does nothing to negatively impact the school board as a group. It only hurts the taxpayers.
The Board of Supervisors has selected general obligation bonds as the method of funding these projects. General obligation bonds have historically been among the least expensive means of financing school construction and are sold with a 20-year repayment schedule for construction projects. Using this method, people moving into Loudoun will help pay for the schools that will be built for the county’s increasing school population.
If the bond referendum is not approved, the Board of Supervisors must find other means of funding for these projects that is typically more expensive and less timely.
Rejecting the bond is a valid option but remember there is a recall effort underway in both Fairfax and Loudoun counties. This effort would remove the people on the board that have violated the public trust while in office.
We have to remember the vicious way the school board has attacked parents and teachers and wasted huge resources in the fruitless policies they have pursued. We need to remember this at the next several elections. We need adults intent on educating our children running the schools and the whole county.