Letter: David Dickinson, Leesburg

Editor: Clearly, Loudoun parents are frustrated with our school district embarrassing itself on a national stage, and they are looking for ways to express their disappointment and frustration.

While there are no scheduled School Board elections this year to vent these frustrations, there is a school bond referendum. I encourage all Loudouners to vote against this year’s school bond and tangibly demonstrate their disappointment with LCPS.

November has become the season for $100M+ school bonds in Loudoun and, this year, we need to shoot down the $159M school bond on the ballot. Year-after-year, the school administration makes overly rosy student enrollment projections that never materialize in order to substantiate their inordinate and undeserved budget increases. Year-after-year, the Board of Supervisors continues its “permissive parenting” and enables LCPS’s reckless and unwarranted spending and grants large budget increases.Especially this year—when several thousand students withdrew from LCPS—additional funding is not needed.

This November, take a stand and vote against LCPS. Vote responsibly and vote against school bonds.

David Dickinson, Leesburg