Lovettsville Mayor Offers Community Conversation on ‘Deplorable’, ‘Devastating’ Events Targeting LGBTQ Community

Lovettsville Mayor Nate Fontaine has invited neighbors to the Town Green this evening to discuss a destruction of property incidents over the weekend targeting LGBTQ residents.

In a letter sent to the community June 16, Fontaine described the actions as “horrible” and “frightening” to those who were targeted.

“For the individuals who committed these crimes, know that your bigoted efforts to terrorize members of our community will not stand,” he wrote, adding town leaders are working with the Sheriff’s Office to identify the suspects and will discuss actions at next week’s Town Council meeting.

In the meantime,Fontainesaid he would be at the Walker Pavilion Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. to have a neighbor-to-neighbor community conversation about the incidents.

Here is the full text of his statement:

I wanted to address events that happened over the weekend, that are deplorable and devastating to the entire community. Over the weekend, there was destruction of property that specifically targeted our LGBTQ community. To make this even more heinous is that the destruction of property was done during Pride Month. To have property destroyed targeting members of our community is horrible and can be frightening for those targeted. For the individuals who committed these crimes, know that your bigoted efforts to terrorize members of our community will not stand. We are working closely with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and this has also been added as an agenda item for our June 24th Council Meeting.



Pride month is a time for celebration and a remembrance that at one time people could not be open about who they love without fear of attacks or arrest. Pride Month and Pride Day recall a summer night in New York on June 28, 1969. On that night, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in Greenwich Village, simply for enjoying a night out with their loved ones. The raid and arrests resulted in bar patrons, staff, and neighborhood residents rioting onto Christopher Street outside. The message was clear — protestors demanded the establishment of places where the LGBTQ community could be open about their sexual orientation and love who they love without fear of arrest.



While Lovettsville is named after David Lovett who contributed a significant amount of land for the formation of the Town, the first four letters have stood for more, “The Town that Begins with Love”. To everyone impacted by the events of this weekend, know that these actions were performed by a bigoted individual(s) who feel they have a right to tell others how to live. They are destroying property, in particular Pride Flags, that is meant to remind folks that we have the freedoms to love who we love, that no one should force ideas on others, and that love is integral to Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. Know that there are many of us in the community who stand with you and will always be supportive, inclusive, and that together we will continue to live up to the motto, “The Town that Begins with LOVE.”



I will be available at the Walker Pavilion this evening at 5PM to speak with anyone that would like to come by and have a community conversation, neighbor to neighbor.





Respectfully,



Nate Fontaine

Mayor, Town of Lovettsville

