Final Groups of Loudoun Graduates Receive Diplomas Today

The final day of graduations kicked off early this morning with ceremonies at Loudoun County, Riverside and Woodgrove high schools.

At Loudoun County High School, students and parents gathered on the front lawn of the school for their first big gathering in more than a year—and their last in high school, as they crossed the podium as high school graduates. For many, it was the first time they had been on campus in more than a year, with some students continuing the distance learning that began in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Independence, Briar Woods, Dominion and Rock Ridge high schools also hold their graduation ceremonies today.