Leesburg Bypass Interchange Study Begins

The Town of Leesburg has received $2 million in grant funding from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority to begin the first step in developing interchange alternatives for the Leesburg Bypass and Battlefield Parkway intersection.

The intersection is one of the most congested areas in the town. The $57.3 million project also is expected to address the need to provide safe access across the bypass for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Surveying is expected to begin this month to collect information about the existing conditions.

The initial step in developing an interchange is to prepare an Interchange Access Report to evaluate the need for the interchange, analyze environmental impacts, develop and compare alternative interchange designs, recommend an alternative, and establish a project budget.

That work is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023. Public input meetings are planned with the first one expected to take place in the winter or spring of 2022 once alternatives have been identified and evaluated.

Anyone with questions should contact Project Manager Karin Franklin, P.E. at 703-771-6674 orkfranklin@leesburgva.gov.

