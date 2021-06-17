Letter: FW Lillis, Leesburg

Editor: This is in response to a letter sent by Del. Dave LaRock to his constituents concerning the possibility of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for college students and promoting religious exemptions from such requirements.

The Supreme Being, knowing that He was dealing with humans, gave us a single commandment, “Love thy neighbor.” To illustrate what those three words meant, He gave us the parable of the Good Samaritan. It is hard for me to find a theological loophole in this commandment which permits vaccines to be avoided.

Regarding mandatory vaccinations for college students, Del. LaRock accurately states that the risk of serious infection for those in this age group is low. This means, that while they may become infected, they will easily weather the illness. True, but if infected, they are capable of generating variants, one of which might increase and multiply and wipe out both hemispheres.

We should rejoice at the success of Operation Warp Speed and our good fortune at having the vaccines available in such abundance. Others are not so lucky. We should also recognize our duty to others, as did the Good Samaritan, and get the jab.

FW Lillis, Leesburg