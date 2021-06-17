Lovettsville Park Project Nixes Town’s July 3 Fireworks

The Town of Lovettsville’s annual July 3 fireworks display has been canceled this year.

The fireworks are usually launched from the property where the county’s contractor is working on the Lovettsville Community Park. While there are no other suitable sites, the county is still planning a Labor Day fireworks show,Mayor Nate Fontaine stated in his June 4 email newsletter.

Residents may also watch the City of Brunswick’s firework show at 9:30 p.m. July 3, which will go off near the Brunswick Middle School Complex.

Fontaine wrote that he is working with the town’s LOVE America Committee to determine if the town will still have an Independence Day parade this year. If that parade is held, the town will need to work out logistics, since the typical float staging area on the community park property won’t be available.