Middleburg Council Recognizes Longtime Go Green Committee Member

The Middleburg Town Council last week recognized Rebecca Poston for serving 14 years on the Go Green Committee.

Poston served as the chairwoman of the committee from its creation in March 2007 through September 2019. She did not seek re-appointment following her term’s expiration on May 12.

During her 14 years on the committee, Poston helped developa project to distribute compact fluorescent light bulbs to every household in town, assisted the Planning Commission in drafting the town’s outdoor lighting regulations, helped promote recycling throughout the town and the drug-take back event, and helped develop and organize the HEAL Fair.

“That’s the type of public service that doesn’t get recognized often enough that actually can transform the face of a town in a unique way,” Mayor Bridge Littleton said last week.

“I’ve been honored to serve on this committee, and I’ve been grateful that the town had a Go Green Committee,” Poston said.