Sheriff’s Office Seeks Camera Footage in Thefts of Lovettsville Pride Flags

The Sheriff’s Office is asking Lovettsville residents to review their home security videos as detectives work to identify the suspects in a series of property crimes targeting the LGBTQ+ community in town.

According to the report, on Monday afternoon two pride flags were damaged at homes on East Pennsylvania Avenue and South Loudoun Street. Then, two flags were reported stolen from the South Loudoun Street location between Tuesday, June 15 and Wednesday, June 16.

Also, three flags were reported stolen from a home in 12700 block of Berlin Turnpike during the overnight hours of Tuesday, June 15 and Wednesday, June 16. Investigators are working to determine if the cases are related.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the area of East Pennsylvania Avenue and South Loudoun Street who have exterior cameras to check them for any activity on Monday, June 14 between the hours of 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., and in the area of South Loudoun Street between 8:50 p.m. June 15 and 8:30 a.m. June 16.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact Deputy First Class J. Edney at 571-291- 1703, Joshua.edney@loudoun.gov or Detective J. Carpenter of the LCSO at 571-577- 3072, jennifer.l.carpenter@loudoun.gov.