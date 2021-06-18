Ashburn Man Sent to Prison for Exposure Incidents

An Ashburn man who pleaded guilty to a series of public exposure cases—including one involving a 14-year-old girl—will spend three years in prison.

Jerson Montoya-Mendoza, 25, appeared in Loudoun County Circuit Court on Thursday by video link from the Adult Detention Center to enter plea and be sentenced by Judge Douglas L. Fleming.

Investigators linked him to four incidents involving exposures or lewd conduct.

The first was in May 2020 in the parking lot of the Harris Teeter store in the Village Center Plaza, when a woman putting groceries in her vehicle saw him in the car next to her and called 911. On June 1, 2020, he was parked along Windmill Drive and exposed himself to a passerby. Ten days later on Kitts Hill Terrace, he exposed himself to a 14-year-old jogger, according to evidence presented in the case.

In each case, witnesses described a similar car used by the suspect. On June 15, investigators placed a tracking device on his car and put him under surveillance.

Investigators were watching on July 14 when Montoya-Mendoza was parked along Ashburn Village Boulevard and exposed himself to two women walking by. He was arrested.

According to court documents, Montoya-Mendoza explained his behavior to investigators by saying, “the other people enjoy it.”

During Thursday’s hearing Montoya-Mendoza asked the judge to have pity on him, saying was the sole provider for his wife, two daughters and his mother.

Fleming imposed the sentencing agreement reached between the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Montoya-Mendoza’s attorney.

Montoya-Mendoza pleaded guilty to a felony of taking indecent liberties with a minor and four counts of indecent exposure. For the felony, he was sentenced to three years in state prison with another year suspended. On the misdemeanor charges, he was sentenced to six months of jail time on each, with all of that time suspended. He also was barred permanently from school properties and school activities, ordered to complete a sex offense therapy program and required to register as a sex offender.