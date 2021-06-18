County Board to Hold Transportation Summit June 29

The Board of Supervisors has scheduled a Transportation Summit for Tuesday, July 29 at 6 p.m.

The summit is intended to give supervisors aa chance opportunity to discuss transportation issues, one of the Board’s strategic focus areas. Representatives of the Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure will brief supervisors on how the Virginia Department of Transportation works with the county on transportation projects, an overview of the Countywide Transportation Plan, a summary of the transportation project development process, an in-depth review of the traffic signal project development process and the county’s efforts to streamline the process, and a status report on county-led data collection and signal warrant analysis for development applications.

The summit will take place in the Board Room of the County Government Center in Leesburg.