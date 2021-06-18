COVID-19 Vaccination Events Scheduled

Several community events offering COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled over the next several weekends. Vaccinations are free for everyone regardless of immigration or health insurance status.

The events are meant to increase access to vaccine by making it easier to get a shot. They will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and older.

The events are open to anyone on a first-come, first-served basis as long as vaccine supplies last, but appointments are also available through pre-registration.

The schedule of community vaccination events and optional pre-registration information is posted at loudoun.gov/vaccineevents. All events are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A vaccine event will be held in Sterling on Sunday, June 27 at Rolling Ridge Elementary School. Then the vaccine will come to Lovettsville on Saturday, July 10 at Lovettsville Elementary School, then back to Sterling on Sunday, July 11 at Meadowland Elementary School. Then on Saturday, Aug. 7 there will be a vaccine event at Bluemont Community Center.

Additional COVID-19 vaccination events may also be scheduled this summer. The dates, times and locations will be posted at loudoun.gov/vaccineevents.