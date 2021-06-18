Hillsboro Celebrates Its Rt. 9 Transformation

Fourteen months after construction began, Hillsboro leaders on Friday celebrated the completion of the Rt. 9 traffic calming project. There were lots of people at the party.

Mayor Roger Vance and Vice Mayor Amy Marasco were joined by county supervisors, representatives of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, VDOT leaders, project contractors, and even a few town residents in formally cutting the ribbon to mark the completion of the project.

After two decades of planning and years of work to secure funding, construction began in March 2020—just days after the arrival of COVID-19 prompted widespread closures. With a creative pivot, the pandemic resulted in an acceleration of the work, which also included rebuilding the town’s water system and laying conduit to accommodate fiber optic cable, as the decrease in traffic allowed for longer road closures.

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a barbecue lunch, a 90-minute program featured remarks from Vance, Marasco, Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10), County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), Supervisor Tony R> Buffington (R-Blue Ridge), former NVTA ChairmanMarty Nohe, VDOT’s Loudoun County liaisonFarid Bigdeli, and the leaders of contracting teams.

As part of the celebration, the town plans a time capsule to be opened in June 2121. Inside, the Town Council composed a letter explaining the project and expressing hope the work would continue to yield benefits to those residents of the next century.

Throughout the program, speakers praised Vance and Marasco, who lead the campaign to secure funding for the work and then served as the day-to-day managers of the construction. They were hailed for their willingness to learn the intricacies of project design and construction management, as well as their fastidious attention to detail.

The outcome of the project was credited by several speakers to the mayor’s mantra in dealing with the various unforeseeable twists and turns: “Proceed as if success is inevitable.”

The program concluded with the pouring of champagne and an invitation to stroll through town on the newly installed sidewalks.

From left County Chair Phyllis Randal, Mayor Roger Vance, Vice Mayor Amy Marasco and Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson help cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the ReThink 9 project.

Hillsboro celebrates the completion of the ReThink 9 project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 18.

Elements of the ReThink 9 project were on display in the auditorium of the Old Stone School during the June 18 ribbon-cutting program.

The efforts of the construction team was celebrated during the June 18 ribbon-cutting programs for the ReThink 9 project.

Mayor Roger Vance and Vice Mayor Amy Marasco are presented with scale drawings of the Rt. 9 traffic calming project.

One of the night-sky sensitive lamp posts installed in Hillsboro as part of the ReThing 9 project.

Mayor Roger Vance and Vice Mayor Amy Marasco speak during the June 18 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the ReThink 9 project.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton speaks during the June 18 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the ReThink 9 project.

County Chair Phyllis Randall speaks during the June 18 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the ReThink 9 project.

Mayor Roger Vance speaks during the June 18 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the ReThink 9 project.

June 18 was NVTA Day in Hillsboro to thank the authority for providing funding for the town’s traffic calming project. From left are former NVTA Chairman Marty Nohe, Mayor Roger Vance, NVTA Executive Director Monica Backmon, current NVTA Chairwoman Phyliss Randall and Vice Mayor Amy Marasco.

Supervisor Tony Buffington (R-Blue Ridge), center, highlights the contributions of Mayor Roger Vance and Vince Mayor Amy Marasco during the ReThink 9 ribbon cutting ceremony June 18, 2021.

Traffic moves along Rt. 9 through Hillsboro.