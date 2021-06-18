Letter: Lori Page, Lovettsville

Editor: I am writing this letter to express my dismay and concern regarding events in my beautiful little town this past week. I call it “The Town Formerly Known as ‘Love’ttsville.” It is clear that we do not fit that name any more.

There has been a tremendous amount of hostility and frustration and hate mongering the last four years in Lovettsville. I believe most of us were ready to put the animosity aside and choose unity and cooperation for our town.

This week, we have been assaulted yet again by the hate element. Our dear neighbors have had their Pride and BLM flags vandalized and then stolen.

This is not isolated to simply one family. Something needs to be done before the hate turns to violence and the alienation of children and families in our community.

It is very simple. Love is love. Family is family. In our country, we have the freedom to love who we want and the right to live safely. Those who seek to disrupt these values are unAmerican.

I thought about it all day yesterday as I made a road trip to a family member’s house. I saw “Don’t tread on me,” “This truck protected by Smith and Wesson.” “God and Guns:, the glue that holds the Republican Party together,” “Trump 2020: Make Democrats cry Again,” and this one: ”God is a Republican.” I find these bumper stickers in bad taste. They do not reflect my values and in my opinion encourage hate and division. But do I have the right to vandalize these stickers or peel them off and burn them? Of course not. They are representative of someone’s views, an American’s views. And they are private property.

In America, we are allowed to express our viewpoints. We are allowed to say what values we choose to embrace, and what perspectives we support. all of us, liberals and conservatives. And Lovettsville is not an exception.

It is time that town officials come out with a strong condemnation of the hate and division in this town, and thank you Mayor Nate Fontaine for beginning the process. It is time that families, and business owners and individuals realize the toll this hate takes on our businesses, our children and our property values. Take a stand. If you see something, do something. If you hear something, say something. Make a commitment to the people in your community.

And if you disagree with someone’s lifestyle, at least remember that, in America, we can choose and we are entitled to express those choices.

Lori Page, Lovettsville