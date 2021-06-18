Woman Dies in Pacific Boulevard Crash

The State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Pacific Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

According to the report, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. June 18 when a southbound Toyota Camry came upon stopped traffic and was unable to brake in time. The car sideswiped two other vehicles before running into the rear of a box truck, becoming pinned underneath.

The Toyota’s adult female driver was transported to Reston Hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious. An adult female passenger died at the scene. The occupants of the other vehicles were not injured.