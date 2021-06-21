Art Exhibit Features Child Artists, Promotes Hunger Relief

The Loudoun County Art Advisory Committee has opened two new exhibits at Gallery One, the art gallery located in the lobby of the Loudoun County Government Center in Leesburg.

One exhibit features the work of students fromINMED USAPartnerships for Children, a nonprofit international humanitarian development organization that has worked in more than 100 countries to build pathways for vulnerable children, families and communities to achieve well-being and self-reliance.The exhibit, titled“Youth Movement,” features 19 pieces of artwork created by students ages 11 to 16.

A second exhibit features three-dimensional art in the gallery’s display case. The exhibit, titled“Empty Bowls,” features 24 ceramic bowls by Loudoun potters, part of a fundraising initiative to help end food insecurity in Loudoun County and to raise money for hunger relief in Loudoun County.

This exhibit will be on display through July 2.