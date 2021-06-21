Scott Darrow Brownell, 1955-2021

Scott Darrow Brownell, a lifelong resident of western Loudoun unexpectedly departed this life June 15, 2021.

Scott resided with his loving wife, Sally, on their farm property in Bluemont. The farm is part of the original Brownell Family’s dairy farm that was in operation until 1990.

Scott was a loved and valued employee of Great Country Farms. He was also owner and operator of Custom Farm Services. His farming legacy is carried on by his daughter.



Scott dedicated himself to his family and his love of agriculture. He received a B.S. in Dairy Science from the University of Georgia in 1977.



He is survived by his wife and best friend, Sally, his daughter, Jenna, and his brother Mark, and many other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mac and Jim, and siblings, Jimmy, Bruce, and Susan. The burial will be private. Arrangements for a celebration of his life are pending.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum, 21668 Heritage Farm Lane, Sterling Va 20164. If writing a check, please add ‘In Memory of Scott Brownell’ in the subject line or make a memorial contribution over the phone at 571-258-3800. Another option for a memorial contribution can be made to Plant A Tree.