Delta Variant Arrives in Loudoun

The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed three cases of the potent Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 in Loudoun County. Statewide, 82 cases have been reported, according to the latest data.

The Delta variant was first detected in India, where a huge wave of infections hit the country over the past two months.

In Loudoun, none of the individuals infected with the Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, have required hospitalization.

Overall, community spread of the virus has been curtailed in the county since widespread vaccinations began. The number of new daily cases is trending at fewer than five and the testing positivity rate holding under 1%.

The most comment variant detected in Loudoun is the Alpha variant,B.1.1.7, found to be 40% to 80% more transmissible than the original virus. Ninety-eight cases of that variant have been recorded in Loudoun. There also have been 10 cases of the Brazilian variant, P.1; three cases of the South African variant,B.1.1.7; and two cases each of the two Californian variants,B.1.427 and B.1.429.

According to the CDC,these variants spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19, put more strain on healthcare resources, lead to more hospitalizations, and potentially more deaths.