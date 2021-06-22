Loudoun Hires First County Chief Equity Officer

The Loudoun County government has hired its first-ever chief equity officer, County Administrator Tim Hemstreet announced Tuesday.

The county selected Winchester Public Schools Director of Equity and Community Engagement Carl A. Rush after a nationwide search, according to the June 22 announcement. Rush will lead the newly created Office of Equity and Inclusion. Both Rush’s position and the office were approved in the budget supervisors passed in early 2020, but new spending was then frozen as a precaution in the COVID-19 pandemic.

As chief equity officer, Rush will oversee the development, design, coordination and implementation of programs, policies and practices aimed at making the county organization and community more equitable. He willwork with stakeholders in the county government and the community in support of the county’s equity goals, including identifying and eliminating any institutional policies and practices that perpetuate or bring about racial and social disparities and inequity.

“The county has been participating in a regional equity cohort with the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments over the last 18 months,” Hemstreet stated. “Establishing this office and filling this key position with a candidate of Mr. Rush’s experience in the principles and practices of diversity, equity and inclusion is a critical step forward for our organization.”

Rush brings more than a decade of experience in the field of diversity, equity and inclusion to his new position. In addition to his work at Winchester Public Schools, he owns consulting firm Global EquityED, and has previous experience as the director of human resources and diversity management at the former Robert E. Rose Memorial Foundation.

Rush’s appointment is effective July 8.

Loudoun County Public Schools announced its first chief equity officer, moving then-Lottie Spurlock from Cardinal Ridge Elementary School, in May 2019.