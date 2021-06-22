Loudoun School Board Meeting Crowd Erupts, Public Comment Session Halted

After an unruly public comment session was halted by the School Board Tuesday night, chaos and a brawl ensued between members of the public, and Loudoun deputies were called to clear the room leading to two arrests.

Over 300 people packed the board room, many of them objecting to proposed Policy 8040, which protects the rights of transgender students. The board was scheduled discuss the policy, which is required by state law, later in the meeting in anticipation of a vote on Aug. 10.

The crowd repeatedly was warned by board Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan not to interrupt with chants and applause. Within five minutes of beginning public comment, she called a five minute recess because of a crowd disruption.

After public comment resumed, former state Senator Dick Black delivered an address to the board, voicing his disgust with the past years’ events.

The crowd erupted into loud applause, and Atoosa Reeser (Algonkian) made a motion to end public comment. The board unanimously approved the motion. The crowd was incensed as board members went into recess, and began to chant “shame on you.”

The crowd formed a line to continue with an informal public comment.

Superintendent Scott Ziegler ordered deputies to clear the boardroom, but many resisted.

Ted Sjurseth of Lucketts—the former organizer of America’s 9/11 Ride that for years brought legions of motorcycle riders through Loudoun—announced to the crowd, “We came here to dissent, and this is our house, we’re going to dissent.”

Sjurseth refused direction to leave the board room and was briefly detained before being released on a trespass summons.

Two people got into an altercation that led to a man being brought to the ground and led out by deputies. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Two people received medical treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

The board resumed its meeting at 6:30p.m., entering a closed session to meet with legal counsel and discuss negotiations involving a bid award.