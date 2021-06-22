Loudoun School Board Meeting Crowd Erupts, Public Comment Session Halted
After an unruly public comment session was halted by the School Board Tuesday night, chaos and a brawl ensued between members of the public, and Loudoun deputies were called to clear the room leading to two arrests.
Over 300 people packed the board room, many of them objecting to proposed Policy 8040, which protects the rights of transgender students. The board was scheduled discuss the policy, which is required by state law, later in the meeting in anticipation of a vote on Aug. 10.
The crowd repeatedly was warned by board Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan not to interrupt with chants and applause. Within five minutes of beginning public comment, she called a five minute recess because of a crowd disruption.
After public comment resumed, former state Senator Dick Black delivered an address to the board, voicing his disgust with the past years’ events.
The crowd erupted into loud applause, and Atoosa Reeser (Algonkian) made a motion to end public comment. The board unanimously approved the motion. The crowd was incensed as board members went into recess, and began to chant “shame on you.”
The crowd formed a line to continue with an informal public comment.
Superintendent Scott Ziegler ordered deputies to clear the boardroom, but many resisted.
Ted Sjurseth of Lucketts—the former organizer of America’s 9/11 Ride that for years brought legions of motorcycle riders through Loudoun—announced to the crowd, “We came here to dissent, and this is our house, we’re going to dissent.”
Sjurseth refused direction to leave the board room and was briefly detained before being released on a trespass summons.
Two people got into an altercation that led to a man being brought to the ground and led out by deputies. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Two people received medical treatment at the scene for minor injuries.
The board resumed its meeting at 6:30p.m., entering a closed session to meet with legal counsel and discuss negotiations involving a bid award.
4 thoughts on “Loudoun School Board Meeting Crowd Erupts, Public Comment Session Halted”
Not sure what meeting they were watching, but we watched it live on streaming and it was packed, but 95% (or more) were opposed to the school boards policies. It was going fine until the cowards on the school board ran out because they did not like what they were hearing. Both the Loudoun County School Board and the Loudoun County Board of Directors have become a joke, and the sooner we get them all out of office and put people in that actually represent the majority of Loudoun County the better.
Um, these people all won election. The county went 61% for Biden, 37% for Trump. That was up from 55% for Hillary Clinton.
This is important. These people screaming and hollering about bogus CRT anxiety and developing compassionate policies for transgender kids and claiming the mantle of mainstream values are actually WILDLY out of step with Loudoun values. They’re not the norm — they’re the fringe. And it’s pretty clear they cannot behave themselves.
Loudoun County is sick and tired of their belligerence. Get out if you don’t like it here.
Oh my…Dick Black is coming back out of retirement to stir the cultural issues pot? Well, it worked for him before. He got his start in politics by trying to block the internet and claiming the library was a source of porn for little children…launched his political career and saddled the library with hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees–money that otherwise would have bought more books and hired more staff. I guess he has gotten lonely not making news so here he comes again. Beware of 77 year old white men who want to tell you how things ought to be done…
LoudounNow, you missed a few details.
1. It is LCPS policy to open up speaker sign-ups on the Friday before the SB meeting. However, this time, the list was surreptitiously opened up on Thursday and leaked to members of the radical Left who grabbed the first ten slots or so. The opposition to ultra-LGBTQ rights outnumbers the Leftists by about 3:1 or 4:1. Without stacking the deck with 10 or so LGBTQ activists, the public would likely have never heard them.
2. Just a couple board meetings ago, the public was not allowed into the auditorium at board meetings. The result was that you could never have an unruly crowd end public comment. The SB could have easily just asked the public to wait outside while speakers still got their turn to speak. But given the overwhelming opposition to their policies, Atoosa Reaser and Sheridan pushed to just shut them all down. That was no mistake. That was censorship with a pretext.
3. In fact, Atoosa Reaser has been asking staff to make changes to the public speaker comment to effectively shut down such opposition comments. She has asked for draconian limits on speaker time in revised policies going through committee meetings. This was not a necessary response to a very mild public reaction but a targeted attempt to shut down the opposition by Reaser.
4. The supposed “outburst” was not significant. In fact, when Sheridan presided over speaker comments a couple years ago when the LGBTQ crowd was demanding super rights over everyone else, they often cheered without any threats to shut down comments. In that case, Sheridan and her Leftists supported their comments.
The LCPS school board is nothing more than a criminal cartel. Jeff Morse and John Beatty, who supported this censorship push tonight, deserve to be voted off along with the other 7 Leftists.