Scooter Battery Malfunction Causes Sterling Townhouse Fire

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office has attributed the cause of Monday night house fire that displaced seven people to a malfunction in a charging electric scooter.

Just after 3 p.m. June 21, county dispatchers received 911 calls reporting a fire on Ashcroft Terrace in Sterling. Crews from Cascades, Sterling Park, Kincora, Ashburn, Moorefield, Leesburg, and Fairfax County were dispatched. Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire on a three-story townhouse, but managed to contain the fire to the original townhouse and limit damages to neighboring homes.

Two of the three occupants were home at the time of the fire and were evaluated by paramedics for smoke inhalation. One Loudoun firefighter was transported to a hospital for a heat related illness.

Damages to the home and its contents are estimated at $712,272, with $30,000 in damages to the immediately neighboring townhome. Seven occupants of the home, representing three generations, were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire marshal’s investigation determined the fire was accidental, caused by a malfunction in a charging electric scooter. Fire investigators are still working to identify the exact model and manufacturer of the electric scooter and will be following up with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Damage to a townhouse on Ashcroft Terrace in Sterling after a fire caused by a malfunctioning electric scooter battery. [Courtesy David Payne, Sterling Volunteer Fire Company]