Tribute Celebrates Father’s Day with Alzheimer’s Association Fundraiser

Tribute at One Loudoun on Father’s Day held a special event to recognize and raise money to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

Traditionally on June 20, participants across the world come together to recognize “The Longest Day,” the summer solstice. They participate in an activity of their choice, using their creativity and passion to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association, and to honor the challenging journey of those living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Team members organized “A Day at the Masters” program, with golf themed games, beer tastings and other activities for the residents.

Through a grassroots social media campaign, the community has raised more than $800 for the Alzheimer’s Association. The campaign will continue through the summer and into the fall, when team members and residents will also be participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s scheduled for Oct. 24.

“We are pleased to recognize ‘The Longest Day’ and raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Zoie Barcus, executive director at Tribute at One Loudoun. “We are grateful for any part we can play in contributing to providing care and support to those affected by the disease.”