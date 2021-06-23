Leesburg Terminates State of Emergency

When the month of July dawns, the Town of Leesburg, like the Commonwealth of Virginia, will no longer be under a state of local emergency.

The Town Council voted Tuesday night to terminate its state of local emergency to coincide with the commonwealth’s rescission of its state of emergency, effective at 11:59 p.m. June 30.

The council first declared a state of local emergency March 18, 2020, just six days after Gov. Ralph Northam enacted emergency measures for Virginia in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As Northam has rolled back most mitigation measures, with rising vaccination rates and declining positive cases, most localities have begun to resume normal, pre-pandemic operations.

The council also Tuesday repealed its continuity of government ordinance, which was set to expire July 12. The ordinance put temporary regulations in place to ensure that government operations would not be impacted by the pandemic, suspended some deadlines, and also put standards in place for allowing both the council and its advisory bodies to further utilize electronic means for virtually attending meetings.

Both actions passed on the council's consent agenda by a 6-0-1 vote. Councilwoman Kari Nacy was absent for the meeting.



