Loudoun’s Independence Day Celebrations Kick Off on Sunday

In Loudoun, the celebration of the nation’s birthday is always a multi-day festival and after a year of COVID crowd limits the party is back on this year.

Hillsboro

The Town of Hillsboro gets an early start with a community concert and fireworks display on Sunday evening at the Old Stone School. The June 27 event begins at 5 p.m. and features performances by the Joey Bauer and the Waitress Band, The Talton Brothers, and The Darby Brothers. There will be food trucks, wine and beer vendors. Bring a picnic and blanket, but no outside alcohol. Lawn admission is free and there are VIP tables available on a reservation basis. Learn more at oldstoneschool.org.

Leesburg

The biggest event is in the county seat, starting with a July 4 parade with a route that passes by the spot where the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to townspeople on the courthouse lawn in 1776.

The festivities will begin at 9:45 a.m. with a performance by theAmerican Originals Fife and Drum Corpsat the intersection of King and Market streets. At 10 a.m., theIndependence Day Paradewill begin at Ida Lee Park, traveling down King Street, through the historic downtown, before concluding at Fairfax Street. The parade will feature the Annual Patriot’s Cup Competition, sponsored byLoudoun Nownewspaper, for the best parade float.

In the evening, the fun continues at Ida Lee Park, where gates open at 6 p.m. for a concert, food court, children’s activities, and one of the region’slargest fireworks displays. Pets, alcohol, glass containers, and personal fireworks (including sparklers) are not permitted.

Franklin Park

At Franklin Park near Purcellville, events kick off with a Red, White & Blue Parade featuring decorated bicycles and wheeled items on July 3, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded and free snow cones handed out at the end. Families can then picnic on the lawn for a movie under the stars.

On July 4, festivities gear up again at 5 p.m. Pre-fireworks activities include games and large inflatables, a scavenger hunt, and glitter tattoos. Music provided will be provided by DJ Bifocals with patriotic tunes during the large fireworks display.

Purcellville

Purcellville holds its Hometown Independence Day Paradestarting at noon. The parade will start at Blue Ridge Middle School on East A Street, turn left onto South Maple Avenue, turn left onto East Main Street, turn left onto South Nursery Avenue and conclude at Emerick Elementary.

Sterling

At Claude Moore Park in Sterling, the Ol’ Time 4th of July Celebration runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 4. The event features music, crafts, nature exhibits, historic tours, carnival games, and more. Food available for purchase. The cost is $5 for ages 5 older.

In the Sky

Several days of fireworks displays are planned.

On July 2, the sky will light up over South Riding, Belmont County Club, Willowsford, and the Sterling Park Golf Club.

On July 3, fireworks will be fired off at Lansdowne and Waterford.

After the large displays at Ide Lee Park and Franklin Park on July 4, Ashburn Village rounds out the celebration with the final fireworks show on July 5.