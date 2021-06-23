Mitchell Joins BCT’s Loudoun Advisory Board

BCT-Bank of Charles Town has appointed Susan Mitchell to its Advisory Board for Loudoun County. The board consists of community leaders who work and live in Loudoun County and who provide strategic advice regarding local markets.

“Susan’s strong connection to the government sector will bring new opportunities for our growing government contracting business line.,” President and CEO Alice Frazier stated.

Mitchell is the co-founder of Guardians of Honor, a consulting firm with over 20 years of experience delivering grants management, research and evaluation, logistics, and technical assistance solutions to government, industry, and community organizations. Previously, Mitchell worked in the Office of General Counsel for various public and private organizations including the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Federal Elections Commission, the United States Postal Service, Unisys Corporation, and Rolls-Royce North America.

She also serves on the board of directors for Virginia Career Works andSTEM for Her. She is also vice chairwoman of the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce GovCon Committee and a member of the Cybersecurity CoE Advisory Board for Northampton Community College.

Susan earned a master’s degree in executive leadership from Liberty University, a graduate certificate from Hampton University, and a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Norfolk State University.