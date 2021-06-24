American Rescue Plan Funding to Open for Loudoun Nonprofits, Faith-Based Organizations

Loudoun County government has encouraged nonprofits and faith-based organizations serving Loudoun to apply for financial assistance available through the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.

This funding will support organizations that are working to mitigate the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications will be available starting Monday, June 28 at loudoun.gov/grantopportunities.

County staff will hold a webinar with information on the funding Wednesday, June 30 at 9 a.m. Anyone interested in attending the webinar should email their name and the name of their organization to nonprofits@loudoun.gov to get log-on information for the webinar.

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors recently approved a spending plan for the county’s ARPA funding that includes a variety of programs to help the county recover from the effects of the pandemic, including support for the business community, the tourism industry, the county’s ongoing vaccination efforts, telehealth and broadband services. In addition, the plan includes $2.5 million for nonprofits assisting the community with COVID-19 response and recovery.

To be considered, applicants for funding must be in good standing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, provide proof of 501(c)3 status, provide the last three years of U.S. Internal Revenue Service 990 forms and other financial documentation, and be able to demonstrate their services continue to be affected by COVID-19. Priority will be given to those organizations that continue to experience and demonstrate COVID-19-related changes in services that provide direct, life-sustaining assistance, with a focus toward recovery and sustainability. Those priority areas include rental assistance to those not eligible under the state’s Rental Relief Program, utility assistance, food assistance and health and wellness support.

Organizations must describe their long-term recovery plan, including steps taken to promote long-term stability as well as innovations and adaptations made in response to the pandemic and plans to enhance future service delivery.

The deadline to apply is 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 28.