Battlefield Interchange Opens Monday, Cardinal Park Traffic Light To Go

One of the last traffic signals between CountrySide and Clarke County will be but a memory come next week, as an eagerly anticipated interchange project opens to traffic.

According to VDOT, the new Rt. 7/Battlefield Parkway is expected to open to motorists Monday, June 28, with a Town of Leesburg ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 12:30 p.m. that day.

The opening of the interchange will offer several benefits to area motorists. For one, it will reopen the link of Battlefield between Russell Branch Parkway and the Marketplace at Potomac Station shopping center, which has been closed to traffic since last July. But perhaps most notably, the opening of the interchange also will trigger the removal of the traffic signal at Rt. 7 and Cardinal Park Drive, making that intersection permanently a right-in/right-out configuration. Beginning next week, westbound drivers who need to access Cardinal Park Drive may do so via Battlefield Parkway and Trailview Boulevard.

Beginning this evening through Monday, drivers can expect nightly lane closures along Rt. 7 in both directions to prepare for the new traffic patterns. Lane closures do not commence until 8 or 9 p.m. each evening, and are lifted in time for the morning commute.

After the interchange opens and the Cardinal Park Drive traffic signal is removed, construction crews will work to complete the final elements of the project, including auxiliary lanes on eastbound Rt. 7 between the Leesburg Bypass and River Creek Parkway/Crosstrail Boulevard, and shared-use path, sidewalk, pedestrian signals and lighting along Battlefield Parkway. The entire project is scheduled to be completed this fall.

The $77.3 million project was made possible by a variety of funding sources, including the town, county, state, federal government, and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.

For more information about the project, go to virginiadot.org/route7battlefield.

