Birch Tree Books Opens Summer Pop-Up Downtown

Leah Fallon’s dream of opening a bookstore in downtown Leesburg is inching closer to reality.

The Leesburg resident recently opened a summer storefront out of the Embark Center, located at 103 Loudoun St. SW. According to Fallon, the school, a hybrid of homeschooling and traditional school, lent her the front parlor area of the space while it is out of session this summer.

Birch Tree Books’ hours of operation are Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the Labor Day weekend.

For more on Fallon’s shop, go tobirchtreebookstore.com.