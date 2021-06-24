Home Builder John Joy Partners with Creighton Farms

Award-winning custom homebuilder John Joy and his Joy Design + Build team are partnering with Creighton Farms to build 12 homes in the luxury gated community near Aldie.

Joy became a homebuilder after working for more than 25 years as a real estate agent. His father was a commercial real estate developer in the Washington, DC area. After having difficulty finding homes for his clients that not only served them now but also in the future as they aged in place, he started his own homebuilding company.

“We are delighted to have John and his team here at Creighton Farms,” said Wayne Trudeau, chief sales officer for Southworth Development, the owner and manager of Creighton Farms. “The firm’s standard of excellence, the awards and accolades Joy Design + Build has received are exceptional.”

