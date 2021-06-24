Medical Reserve Corps Honored for Pandemic Work

A corps of volunteers that formed a major part of the backbone of the county’s COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts has been honored with a ceremonial resolution from the Board of Supervisors.

The Loudoun Medical Reserve Corps can trace its roots to the response to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, when it became clear it would be necessary to have a pre-screened body of volunteers ready to step up and help in an emergency. In 2020 and 2021, the Loudoun MRC responded to the biggest public health emergency in a generation as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, and has also played an important role in the county’s responses to Zika, H1N1, SARS, Ebola, Lyme disease and malaria.

According to a resolution adopted July 15, the Loudoun MRC’s work during the current pandemic has included operating the call center, community outreach, contact tracing, and COVID-19 testing and vaccination, involving over 1,930 volunteers and performing over 91,200 hours of service for an estimated value of over $2.6 Million.