Sheriff, Leesburg Police Investigating Newest Spate of KKK Fliers

Following Tuesday’s combative School Board meeting, a new round of propaganda fliers by individuals claiming to be with the Loyal White Knights Ku Klux Klan were found outside of homes in Ashburn and Leesburg this morning.

According to a Leesburg Police Department press release, the department received reports of suspicious fliers found outside of residences in the town’s southeast quadrant this morning. A sheriff’s office press release stated that fliers, placed in plastic bags and weighed down with birdseed, were also found in the driveways of several homes along Cross Timber Drive, Citation Drive, and Deer Chase Place in Ashburn.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the fliers appear to contain propaganda material and were distributed in response to discussed at this week’s School Board meeting.

Both public safety agencies stated the material appears to have been distributed randomly and was not specifically targeting any particular households. Detectives will work with local, state and federal partners to identify any potential threats to the community.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the cases or with possible surveillance video should contact LCSO Detective Pickrell at 703-777-1021. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.