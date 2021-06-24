The Peoples’ Constitution – Revolution and the Declaration of Independence

By Ben Lenhart

Revolution, the Declaration of Independence, and the Constitution‑each of these fundamentally altered American history, and each continues to shape American life today. This two-part series looks at how all three relate to one another.

Part 1 focuses on revolution and the role our Constitution plays in both opening the door to a new American revolution, but also preventing it. With our Independence Day fast approaching, Part 2 next week will look at how the Constitution succeeds—and sometimes fails—in carrying out the goals of the American Revolution laid out in the Declaration of Independence.

You Say You Want a Revolution

Miriam Webster defines revolution as “a sudden, radical, or complete change,” or “a fundamental change in political organization.” Massive change is the key idea. Some revolutions are mostly peaceful (such as the “velvet revolution” in Czechoslovakia), but others involve violence and war, such as the American or Russian revolutions. Revolutions are quite common, and the past century alone has witnessed dozens, including revolutions in Ireland, Poland, Romania, Vietnam, Egypt, Algeria, Russia, China and Yugoslavia, just to name a few.

The Declaration of Independence sets out the reasons for the American Revolution—a long list of grave injustices committed by England against the American colonists. Even today, if enough Americans were suffering truly grave injustices at the hands of the government, and if those injustices could not be fixed by peaceful means, then, using the words from the Declaration of Independence “it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government … and institute new Government.”

Was the Constitution Itself a Revolution?

The American Revolutionary war lasted eight years, ending in 1783 with the Treaty of Paris. The new nation was governed by our first Constitution—the “Articles of Confederation and Perpetual Union”—approved by the 13 States in 1781. “Perpetual” they were not, lasting less than a decade. It quickly became apparent that the Articles were not up to the task of governing the new nation. Why did the Articles fail? Americans had just won a long and bloody war aimed at throwing off the rule of a distant power. The last thing they wanted was to replace King George III with a new king. Nor did they want a new central government that would dictate how they lived their lives.The new Americans wanted freedom and self-rule, with limited government.The Articles gave them what they wanted. Under the Articles, most power was held by the states. There was no true president or federal judiciary. The federal congress was largely impotent, and had little power to tax, raise an army, or regulate commerce. With no “federal referee” to step in and impose order, the states disagreed often, and they presented a disorganized image of America to the rest of the word.

Growing problems for the new nation under the Articles led to a search for a solution. The Founding Fathers met in Philadelphia in 1787, and the radical new Constitution they drafted was ratified by the people in 1788. By most measures, this was a new revolution. The new Constitution was a “sudden and radical change” from the past, and gave America a fundamentally new form of government. The differences were stark: no president under the old, but a powerful president under the new; no federal courts under the old but a large new federal judiciary under the new; a weak federal congress under the old, but a strong one under the new; strong states and a weak central government under the old, and the reverse under the new. In short, the new Constitution was such a massive change in the structure of America that it could be seen as the second American revolution, albeit one that was achieved mostly peacefully.

The Constitution both Invites and Prevents Revolution

While our first Constitution was short lived, the second one has shown amazing durability. Our Constitution has endured since 1788 with only 27 amendments (and only 17 since the Bill of Rights were added in 1791). For 233 years, no revolution has overturned the Constitution. In fact, it is now the oldest written constitution in the world.

What is the secret of its longevity? Why have we not had a revolution in 233 years when so many other countries have? Part of the answer is that, ironically, the same Constitution that helps foster helps revolutionary movements also helps tamp them down. For example, the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion by declaring that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” The Constitution allows people to practice the religion of their choice even if it is a radical one that opposes current laws or practices in America. On the one hand, by allowing the free gathering of such like-minded people (something not permitted in many authoritarian countries) the Constitution may be encouraging the stirrings of a revolutionary movement. On the other hand, it is harder to convince folks to take up arms against the government when that same government is not restricting you, but instead is allowing to freely practice your religion. Who needs arms if we are free to simply recruit more members?

A second example is freedom of speech. The First Amendment commands that“Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech.”Americans have vast freedom—more than in most other nations—to say what they want, even if it involves a hard-core attack on the current government, or an argument to replace our current system with communism. In the 1925 case ofGitlow v. New York, the Supreme Court convicted a man for advocating socialism. In a now legendary dissent, Justices Oliver Wendell Holmes and Louis Brandeis argued that this conviction was wrong, and that the Constitution protects exactly this kind of speech. While they that conceded that many Americans may disagree strongly with socialist speech, and that such speech seeks to overturn core aspects of American life, they also believed that the fundamental purpose of “freedom of speech” is that even unpopular speech, even speech that attacks the core of our American system, must be protected. It was better, in their view, to let the marketplace of ideas settle the matter, and let speech opposed to socialism defeat speech in favor socialism. Speech that losses the battle in the marketplace of ideas is far weaker than speech crushed by government oppression and force of arms.

Holmes’s and Brandeis’s views eventually carried the day (after they had died), and such speech is now clearly protected.

On one side, the Constitution encourages and protects even speech that argues for the downfall of the current American system. On the other side, by allowing such speech to be aired and defeated in the public, it weakens that speech and tamps down the revolutionary forces behind it without resort to a government that crushes dissent by banning anti-government speech and imprisoning the speakers.

A final example is democracy itself. Articles 1 and 2 (and several Amendments including 12, 14 and 17) of the Constitution set out election procedures and make clear that Congress and the President shall be elected by the people (or their representatives) for finite terms before they face re-election. These democratic procedures are protected by the Constitution, and yet the same Constitution opens the door to revolution by allowing most anyone to run for office and form a new political party, even one that advocates for communism or seeks to replace the current government with a fundamentally new and different one (in short, a party that seeks a form of revolution). But that same freedom usually defuses the revolutionary fervor—after all, if a revolutionary candidate runs for office in a free and fair election, and falls far short of attracting enough votes to win, it is much harder to blame the government for that failure than it would be if the government banned the candidate or threw him in jail. A quick read of the daily news tells us, sadly, how often this happens in countries lacking the freedoms protected by our Constitution.

Conclusion

America has faced many serious challenges during its first 233 years under our Constitution, and it will surely face many more down the road. For many countries, the challenges grow so severe that revolution is the result—the old system and the old Constitution are rejected, often with great loss of life. The drafters of our Constitution knew this, and knew, too, that the safest and most stable form of government is one where the ultimate power resides with the people, where the people have the right to remove bad leaders, and where freedom of religion, freedom of speech and freedom to criticize the government are fundamentally protected. They knew that what doesn’t kill the Constitution makes it stronger.

Ben Lenhart

[Ben Lenhart is a graduate of Harvard Law School and has taught Constitutional Law at Georgetown Law Center for more than 20 years. He lives with his family and lots of animals on a farm near Hillsboro.]