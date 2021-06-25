Purcellville Seeks Community Input on Spending $10.5M in ARPA Funds

The Town of Purcellville is seeking community input on how to spend $10.5 million it was recently awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

ARPA provided $1.9 trillion nationwide to address the continued impacts of COVID-19 on the economy, public health, individuals, businesses, and state and local governments. The town expects to receive the first installment of $5.2 million from the state within the next few weeks, and the second installment no earlier than May 2022.

The Town Council has created a survey to receive community feedback. The survey will remain open through July 8, and can be found on the town’s website through the Coronavirus Information link located at the top of the webpage in the Alert Center. A paper copy of the survey is available at Town Hall.

Town Council and staff plan to work with residents, businesses, nonprofits, and other community stakeholders to ensure a transparent process. The results of the survey will be shared with the public at the July 13 Town Council meeting.