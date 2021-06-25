Town Green Renovations Set for Late Summer

The Town Green in front of Leesburg Town Hall will undergo a bit of a transformation, following the council’s award of a construction contract this week.

On its Tuesday night consent agenda, the council voted to award a construction contract to Sagres Construction Corporation in the amount of $174,725. The renovation project is part of phase one of the Town Hall campus improvements project, with plans to transform public spaces on the property.

According to a staff report, the Town Green renovation project was initially implemented to replace aged and dying trees that were planted with the construction of Town Hall in 1990. Those trees had been cared for by the Parks & Recreation Department and had reached the end of their healthy life span. The tree roots had also begun to create numerous trip hazards in the hardscape area and maintenance was becoming challenging.

The project will replace the four large trees with an updated landscaping area that will include new trees and improved soil for healthy long-term tree growth, along with landscaped beds and seating areas. The existing hardscape will also be removed and replaced, to do away with the trip hazards.

Construction is expected to begin in mid- to late-August, and wrap up before Thanksgiving.



