Virtual Public Meeting July 12 on Rt. 7 Corridor Study

Loudoun County will host an online meeting Monday, July 12 from 6-7 p.m. to gather public input on the Rt. 7 corridor study in its easternmost stretch in Loudoun.

The draft study completed in February reached from Rt. 28 to the Fairfax County line. The study included an evaluation of the history of crashes in recent years, an analysis of traffic operations along the corridor under existing conditions, travel demand forecasts, and an analysis of traffic operations.The public meeting will examine traffic, safety, and the potential impact of future work to the corridor.

Login information and meeting materials are available online at loudoun.gov/route7corridorstudy and loudoun.gov/remoteparticipation.

Members of the public must sign up in advance by noon Friday, July 9 to ask questions during the meeting. Online participants may also send questions to the project team as chat messages, which will be answered during the meeting as time allows.