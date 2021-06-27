Sterling Woman Charted in Stabbing

The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 47-year-old Sterling woman in connection with a stabbing early Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to a home on Emory Drive in Sterling around 4:23 a.m. June 26 after the victim called 911 saying she had been stabbed.

Detectives located and arrested the suspect, Shonte Hamilton. She was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The victim was admitted to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious.