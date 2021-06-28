Four Small-Market Routes Added at Dulles

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority on Monday celebrated the launch of Southern Airways Express’ new Essential Air Service providing flights to Dulles Airport from four small Mid-Atlantic airports.

The Pompano Beach, FL-based scheduled service commuter airline, which serves more than 30 cities across the country, will operate up to 12 daily flights to Dulles from Bradford Regional Airport, DuBois Regional Airport and Lancaster Airport in Pennsylvania, as well as Morgantown Municipal Airport in West Virginia, under an Essential Air Service agreement with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The federal EAS programwas established to ensure small communities served by certificated air carriers before airline deregulation maintain a minimal level of scheduled air service. The Department of Transportation subsidizes commuter and certificated air carriers to serve approximately 60 communities in Alaska and 115 communities in the lower 48 contiguous states that otherwise would not receive any scheduled air service.

“The addition of Southern Airways Express to the Dulles International family will continue to diversify our expanding air service portfolio,” stated MWAA’s Acting Vice President of Airline Business Development Carl Schultz. “These convenient new flights will help to better connect residents in smaller Mid-Atlantic communities to desirable destinations both here in the Washington, D.C., area and beyond.”

The airline will operate nine-seat Cessna Caravan aircraft on is Dulles routes.

“This move will not only facilitate excellent service to the entire Washington, D.C., metropolitan area but also smooth, single-change-of-plane connections to more than 100 domestic and 50 international destinations on United Airlines and the many other carriers providing worldwide service from Dulles International,” said Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer for Southern Airways Express.

For schedule details, go toiFlySouthern.com.