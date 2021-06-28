Letter: Tammy Cummins, Leesburg

Editor: The Republican Party of Virginia is seeking a special exemption from the State Board of Elections for Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33) after his paperwork to run for another term was submitted two days after the filing deadline.

In the past, the Elections Board has made special allowances for many paperwork errors. In April, after years of complaints about late filings, the State Elections Board barred eight potential candidates (six Democrats and two Republicans) from participating in the June primaries due to paperwork errors and/or late filings.



Earlier this year, the State Elections Board gave explicit warnings to bothparties that the June submission deadline would be enforced. Virginia election law gives no exception to the filing deadline. The GOP broke thislaw by not submitting LaRock’s candidacy by thedeadline. However, on June 22, they made a request for a special exemption and theElections Board has agreed to take uptheir case by the end of this month.



Thecandidacy filing deadline requirement lawwas createdto be appliedto everyone regardless of party or affiliation. Like most election laws, its enforcementis necessary to encourage and maintain a well-ordered democracy.

It will be educational to see if the Elections Board upholds its current standard and rejects the LaRock request, or gives in once confronted with the influence and power ofthe Virginia Republican Party. One can hope that democracy will prevail but in America’s currentpolitical environment nothing is assured, most especially our democracy.

Tammy Cummins,Leesburg