Loudoun-Connected Programs get $2.1M in GO Virginia Grants

Gov. Ralph Northam last week announced $11.1 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia or GO Virginia Grants, including $2,089,571 for programs in Loudoun.

Northern Virginia Community College will receive $1,106,777 to implement the Dual Enrollment Expansion Program for Information and Engineering Technology, or DEEP-IET. The program is planned to create 288 additional graduates, 96 new internships, and expand the number of certified dual enrollment teachers in the region.

George Mason University will receive $882,794 to expand its statewide network of Innovation Commercialization Assistance Program mentors, who will support startups and early-stage companies. Services will include assistance with developing strategic plans and accessing funding and grants through a new regional hub service network.The George Mason Small Business Development Center is based in Leesburg, and according to program website it has helped Loudoun businesses including Leesburg’s Colvin Run Networks and Sterling’s Binbox.

And Refraction Inc., in partnership with George Mason University, will receive $100,000 to launch Accelerate 2022, a multiday showcase and pitch competition to bring investors from across the country to fund startups and high-growth companies in Northern Virginia.

“The targeted support that GO Virginia provides is critical to ensuring communities across our Commonwealth are well positioned to succeed in a post-pandemic economy,”Northam stated. “These projects demonstrate how regional collaboration can drive innovation and deliver positive economic results, including diversifying our workforce, supporting entrepreneurs, and upgrading our infrastructure.”