PHOTO GALLERY: Hillsboro’s Independence Day

Independence Day celebrations start early in Loudoun, with Hillsboro putting on a concert and fireworks show the last weekend in June. The first major Fourth of July celebration without COVID-19 pandemic restrictions brought out one of the biggest crowds the Old Stone School has ever seen for an afternoon of music, food trucks, local wine and beer, a reading of the Declaration of Independence, a performance of the National Anthem by Malcom Fuller, and a fireworks show.

Malcolm Fuller, who also sang the National Anthem and led the countdown to the fireworks show, reads a passage from the Declaration of Independence. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The American flag was on display for the crowd outside Hillsboro’s Old Stone School for the town’s early Independence Day celebration Sunday, June 27. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The Darby Brothers play the Gap Stage at Hillsboro’s Old Stone School for the town’s Independence Day celebration Sunday, June 27. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Families gather to watch the fireworks at Hillsboro’s Old Stone School for the town’s Independence Day celebration Sunday, June 27. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Young people clambered on top of the playground at Hillsboro’s Old Stone School to watch the fireworks show Sunday, June 27. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The crowd outside Hillsboros’ Old Stone School at the town’s Independence Day celebration Sunday, June 27 is lit by the fireworks show. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now

Elected officials and others gather to take turns reading passages of the Declaration of Independence at Hillsboro’s Independence Day Celebration at the Old Stone School Sunday, June 27. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now