Silver Diner Opens First Loudoun Location on June 30

Silver Diner is opening its newestrestaurant in Ashburn on Wednesday.

The 6,000-square-foot restaurant—the 19thfor the popular chain—is located in Commonwealth Center at the corner of Loudoun County Parkway and Russell Branch Parkway, close to One Loudoun. It will be open 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. on weekends.

The design at the Ashburn restaurant, located at 20530 Heron Overlook Plaza, is in keeping with the new architectural design “Silver Diner 2.0” that was created by the company’s architectural partner, CORE architecture + design. It is similar to the design used for the Gaithersburg, MD, and Columbia, MD, locations.

The menu was developed by executive chef and co-founder Ype Von Hengst, and includes choices from diner classics to vegan, plant-based, gluten-free and low calorie dishes. Many of the ingredients used are sourced from local farms. Von Hengst, who is known for his win on “Chopped” and other television food competitions, has won national awards for his healthy menu.

The first Silver Diner opened in 1989 in Rockville, MD, and four new restaurants have opened during the past two years with more planned.

“We’ve adapted our restaurants to meet various architectural retail opportunities and we’ve adapted to best meet our customer demands and needs,” stated co-founder and CEO Robert Giaimo. “The key to our success has been adaptability and evolution. Not only have we adapted our architecture and evolved our menu but we have also now created multiple dining options—indoor, outdoor, curbside carhop, takeout and delivery. We want our customers to be able to enjoy our food in whatever environment best suits them.”

The latest Silver Diner restaurant is set to open June 30 along Loudoun County Parkway in Ashburn.

During the pandemic, Silver Diner pivoted to a more robust takeout and delivery plan and added outdoor seating at all its restaurants. In addition to practicing all the standard pandemic protocols, Silver Diner installed a hospital-grade HVAC/UV light system that increases air flow and forces air over UV light coils. At night, when the restaurant is closed, the interior is bathed in UV light to help kill bacteria and germs on surfaces. All Silver Diner restaurants have the system, including Ashburn.

The organization partners with area schools in each of its communities. Silver Diner’s Eat Well Do Well program has given more than $1 million to area schools for nutrition and fitness programs. The restaurant also partners with Real Food for Kids, an organization dedicated to ensuring that children throughout the area have healthy nutrition options in school and outside of school. During the pandemic, Real Food for Kids partnered with Silver Diner and other restaurants in a program called Chefs Feeding Families that provided more than 150,000 free meals for families throughout the DMV.

In celebration of the Ashburn opening on June 30, Silver Diner and Real Food for Kids will host a Summer of Giving Campaign. For every online $10 donation to Real Food for Kids, guests will receive a certificate for up to $10 off their next dine in visit at Silver Diner. Funds raised will go towards the Chefs Feeding Families campaign to be able to continue to feed families in need through the summer. Real Food for Kids will also hold a five-week virtual raffle starting June 28 where every donation will provide a chance to win a prize. The goal for the overall campaign is to feed at least 10,000 families this summer. For more information, visitwww.realfoodforkids.org/silverdinerashburn.

Learn more about Silver Diner atsilverdiner.com.