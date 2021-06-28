Snyder Named Commander at American Legion Post 293

Robert J. Snyder is the new commander of the American Legion Post 293, Shelbourne Parish, in Purcellville.

Snyder succeeds Blaine Anderson, who has overseen the transformation the post since 2016.

The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization aimed at advocating patriotism across the U.S. through diverse programs.

“I consider it an honor and privilege to lead Post 293 as a resource for veterans and their families and survivors,” Snyder said.

Anative of Lancaster, PA, and a retired U.S. Navy veteran, Snyder has lived in Northern Virginia for 11 years.