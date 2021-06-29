Allegiant Air Coming to Dulles with Florida Routes

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air plans new year-round nonstop service from Dulles Airport to Jacksonville International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Florida, with flights slated to begin this fall. Both routes will be served with Airbus A320-family aircraft.

“Welcoming Allegiant Air as the newest addition to the Dulles family means more options than ever for nonstop service to popular leisure destinations,” said Carl Schultz, acting vice president of airline business development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. “Allegiant Air’s new service from Dulles International to these sunny Florida hotspots will be a boon to National Capital Region residents seeking a convenient and affordable getaway.”

The airline will launch its flights from Dulles to Jacksonville on Nov. 19 and will operate on Mondays and Fridays. Its service from Dulles to Sarasota will begin Dec. 18 and will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

For details go to allegiant.com.