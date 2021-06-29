Falcons Landing Celebrates New Living Spaces

Falcons Landing celebrated the fruits of a decade of planning on Friday with the formal ribbon cutting on two new residential options at the continuing care retirement community in Cascades.

The center is owned by the Air Force Retired Officers Community and serves retirees from the military and government service on a campus that offers a range of independent living options and a nationally recognized skilled nursing center.

Two new Terrace Home buildings offer spacious independent-living townhomes, and The Hillside House is a stand-alone memory care assisted living facility with 18 private roomsdedicated to seniors living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

During the June 25 ribbon-cutting ceremony, residents and community leaders highlighted the visionary effort to develop a new master plan for the community, praised the residents who gave up their cottages to make room for the new buildings, county supervisors who provided the needed approvals, and the design and construction crews who worked through the pandemic to complete the projects.

